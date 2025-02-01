Jey Uso sends a two-word message to CM Punk ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble

Modified Feb 01, 2025 11:45 GMT
Jey Uso, CM Punk (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Jey Uso sent a two-word message to CM Punk ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event. The two superstars will be competing in the Men's Rumble Match.

Punk and Jey also teamed up during the Men's WarGames Match at the Survivor Series 2024 Premium Live Event. The duo alongside Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn defeated The Bloodline comprising Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Bronson Reed.

On Instagram, Jey replied to Punk's story with a two-word message, expressing mutual respect for the former WWE Champion.

"YEET UCE," wrote Jey.

Check out a screenshot of Jey's Instagram story:

In 2024, Punk was among the final two in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He was eliminated by the winner Cody Rhodes. The Second City Saint has never won a Royal Rumble Match in his career but will look to change it this time around.

Jonathan Coachman predicted Jey Uso to win the WWE Royal Rumble

Jonathan Coachman has predicted that Jey Uso will win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He believes The OG Bloodline will kick-start either of the two nights of WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle, Coachman said:

"I'm predicting Jey Uso wins the Royal Rumble match and kicks off one of the two nights of WrestleMania with his entrance against whatever world champion. God willing, it's not Gunther."

Gunther defeated Jey at Saturday Night's Main Event to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Unfortunately for the 39-year-old superstar, he has failed to win the World Title on multiple occasions, including his failed attempt against Damian Priest at Backlash 2024. However, Uso did win his first singles championship last year, as he captured the WWE Intercontinental Title by defeating Bron Breakker.

Jey will be joined by Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, and other superstars in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

