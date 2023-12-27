Jey Uso sends a two-word message to Cody Rhodes after his latest promo

Following this week's Christmas special, Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso took to his Instagram story to send a two-word message to Cody Rhodes.

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW featured a rundown of the biggest moments of 2023. The show also featured a promo by Rhodes, who mentioned that he enjoyed working alongside Jey.

At Fastlane, Jey and Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The duo's post-show press conference quickly went viral on social media and among the wrestling world.

Taking to Instagram, Jey recalled his and Rhodes' hilarious Fastlane press conference by sending a two-word message:

"FORGET IT *crying laughing emoji*" wrote Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

Cody Rhodes opened up about him and Jey Uso losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Cody Rhodes previously opened up about him and Jey Uso losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to The Judgment Day.

Speaking in an interview with WWE Deutschland, Rhodes stated that he wasn't thrilled about losing the tag team titles. He said:

"We've just lost the titles which was not something on the plans and here I'm wobbling around... I'm okay. I'm not thrilled at what happened. And I feel like fans of Jey Uso and myself are not thrilled. We were having such a fun thing, and for it to end abruptly, okay."

Rhodes added:

"But I will say this, I feel like I've been tested, and looks like I'm going to be further tested by Finn Balor, by Damian Priest, by Rhea Ripley, by JD McDonagh even, and of course, I have to say Dom as well. They have tested me pretty much since like WrestleMania, last year. It's a fun game to play, you don't want to be on the losing end, but it's a fun game to play."

Rhodes is currently feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura. Jey, meanwhile, is on the back of a win over Ludwig Kaiser.

