Jey Uso sends a two-word message to Jimmy Uso; responds to his message after completing a huge milestone

Jey Uso sent a two-word message to his brother Jimmy Uso after the twins completed 15 years in WWE. The Usos debuted in 2010 on an episode of Monday Night RAW alongside Tamina.
The twins are multi-time Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Jey is currently in his first reign as a World Champion, having won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.
On Instagram, The Yeet Man reacted to his brother's wholesome message with a two-word message.
"Our turn," wrote Jey.
Check out Jey's Instagram post:
The Usos teamed up last month in the lead-up to WrestleMania 41 against A-Town Down (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller). This also led to a match between Jimmy and Gunther on Monday Night RAW before The Ring General's World Heavyweight Championship defense against Jey at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Rikishi revealed that he was proud of both Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso
Rikishi spoke about his sons and stated that both Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso only needed an opportunity to prove themselves.
Speaking to Bill Apter in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Hall of Famer discussed The Usos' success. He said:
"I never put a height of expectations on those boys. You know through this business and the way they were taught a lot... All they wanted was an opportunity. They were already athletes before they came in here. But they had to figure it out, because once they came through like us and Yoko (Yokozuna) and when you don't have your mentors around to kind of show you the way, [Learning] the ropes. You gotta figure that out on your own. I can only say for 17 years, I am very proud."
Jey Uso is the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion and successfully defended his title against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso teamed up with Rey Fenix for his most recent match.