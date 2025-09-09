  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Jey Uso sends a two-word message to Jimmy Uso after teasing heel turn and walking out on him

Jey Uso sends a two-word message to Jimmy Uso after teasing heel turn and walking out on him

By Soumik Datta
Published Sep 09, 2025 06:30 GMT
The Usos (Image Credits: WWE on X)
The Usos (Image Credits: WWE on X)

Jey Uso has teased a heel turn on this week's Monday Night RAW. He also walked out on his brother Jimmy Uso, who claimed that Jey was sounding like Roman Reigns.

Ad

For years, Reigns manipulated his cousins while leading The Bloodline. This eventually led to a big split within the family. Jey left The Bloodline and went to RAW. Meanwhile, Reigns led the group, consisting of Jimmy, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and, later, The Rock, who joined for a brief period.

On RAW, Jey shockingly hit LA Knight with the Spear, much to Jimmy's surprise. Backstage, the former WWE World Champion walked out on his brother, who confronted him. However, Jey's latest Instagram post suggests that things are completely fine between the twins, as he hyped up The Usos' reunion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"WE BACK. 🖤 @jonathanfatu," wrote Jey.

Check out Jey's Instagram post on Instagram:

Ad

The Usos reunited on last week's edition of Monday Night RAW. The Vision once again unleashed their wrath after Jey teamed up with LA Knight for a tag team match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

Jimmy, who was previously a SmackDown Superstar, jumped ship to RAW to help his brother.

Vince Russo questioned WWE's decision to have Jey Uso spear LA Knight

Vince Russo was confused with Jey Uso's decision to Spear LA Knight after The Megastar took the fight to The Vision. He was also greeted by Jimmy Uso, but the same couldn't be said for Jey.

Ad

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo said:

"LA Knight, actually, clearly, without a shadow of a doubt, saves Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. No questions about it, he saves them. He even says to Jey, 'Are we even now?' And Jey Uso then Spears LA Knight for no reason. If you want to start an angle between these two guys because you've got nothing else, like let's face it, bro."

The Usos will face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at Wrestlepalooza. The match was made official on this week's Monday Night RAW.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications