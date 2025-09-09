Jey Uso sends a two-word message to Jimmy Uso after teasing heel turn and walking out on him

Jey Uso has teased a heel turn on this week's Monday Night RAW. He also walked out on his brother Jimmy Uso, who claimed that Jey was sounding like Roman Reigns.For years, Reigns manipulated his cousins while leading The Bloodline. This eventually led to a big split within the family. Jey left The Bloodline and went to RAW. Meanwhile, Reigns led the group, consisting of Jimmy, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and, later, The Rock, who joined for a brief period.On RAW, Jey shockingly hit LA Knight with the Spear, much to Jimmy's surprise. Backstage, the former WWE World Champion walked out on his brother, who confronted him. However, Jey's latest Instagram post suggests that things are completely fine between the twins, as he hyped up The Usos' reunion.&quot;WE BACK. 🖤 @jonathanfatu,&quot; wrote Jey.Check out Jey's Instagram post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Usos reunited on last week's edition of Monday Night RAW. The Vision once again unleashed their wrath after Jey teamed up with LA Knight for a tag team match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.Jimmy, who was previously a SmackDown Superstar, jumped ship to RAW to help his brother.Vince Russo questioned WWE's decision to have Jey Uso spear LA KnightVince Russo was confused with Jey Uso's decision to Spear LA Knight after The Megastar took the fight to The Vision. He was also greeted by Jimmy Uso, but the same couldn't be said for Jey.Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo said:&quot;LA Knight, actually, clearly, without a shadow of a doubt, saves Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. No questions about it, he saves them. He even says to Jey, 'Are we even now?' And Jey Uso then Spears LA Knight for no reason. If you want to start an angle between these two guys because you've got nothing else, like let's face it, bro.&quot;The Usos will face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at Wrestlepalooza. The match was made official on this week's Monday Night RAW.