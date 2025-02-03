Jey Uso sends a two-word message to Jimmy Uso after his WWE Royal Rumble win

No matter how controversial his win may have been with a section of fans, Jey Uso's triumph at Royal Rumble 2025 has led to a flurry of emotional reactions. Jimmy Uso recently commented on his brother's win, and Jey has acknowledged it with a short and sweet message.

In a match that featured several stalwarts of the business like John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and more, The Yeet Master's chances of winning the show were slim at best. However, he defied the predictions and eliminated the Leader of the Cenation to secure a win that would be etched in the history books.

Jey's brother, Jimmy Uso, had shared a video on his Instagram, where he and Jacob Fatu could see embracing him after he came to the back. Jey Uso has now commented on the footage with a message for his brother. Check it out below:

"Our turn," wrote Jey.

Jey Uso on what John Cena told him after his win at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

In a recent chat with Nightcap, The Yeet Man was quizzed about what John Cena told him in the ring after he won the Men's Royal Rumble match. Jey Uso revealed that The Leader of Cenation told him that he always believed in him and Jimmy and asked him to savor the adoration from the Indianapolis crowd.

"He hugged me. He goes, 'I remember your first tour. I said, I always told you and your brother, you guys will be fine. Be yourself.' And he goes, 'Look at these people now.' And that's when he turned me to the crowd."

Jey has confirmed that he will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Interestingly, Jey Uso lost to The Ring General merely days back at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. It's safe to assume since WWE is pitting them again, there's a chance Triple H and co. could finally pull the trigger on Main Event Jey as the next big babyface of the promotion.

