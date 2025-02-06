Jey Uso sends a two-word message after making history alongside Roman Reigns, The Rock, and another WWE legend

Jey Uso won this year's edition of the Men's Royal Rumble Match on February 1. He took to social media to send a two-word message after becoming the fourth member of the Anoa'i family to win the 'Rumble.

The 39-year-old superstar entered at #20 and was the last man standing in the 30-man battle royale. He eliminated the returning John Cena at the end, preventing the multi-time WWE World Champion from winning his final Royal Rumble Match. Uso comes from a family of wrestling royalty, with previous 'Rumble winners from the Anoa'i family including The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Hall of Famer Yokozuna.

Taking to Instagram, Jey Uso sent a two-word comment on WWE's post, reacting to the video highlighting his incredible achievement of becoming the latest from his famous family to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Trending

"Dats righhhh..🔥," wrote Jey.

You can check out a screengrab of Jey's comment in the post below:

Expand Tweet

Before Jey, Reigns was the last Anoa'i family member to win the Men's Royal Rumble. He emerged victorious in 2015.

Bully Ray explained why Jey Uso can't pick Cody Rhodes as his WrestleMania 41 opponent

Bully Ray believes Jey Uso can't choose Cody Rhodes over Gunther as his WrestleMania 41 opponent for a major reason.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray talked about Jey Uso never having beaten Gunther and how if he chose Cody Rhodes as his WrestleMania 41 opponent instead of The Ring General, the fans would view it as Jey avoiding the World Heavyweight Champion.

"See, I don't think Jey Uso can choose Cody because that's admitting that he can't beat Gunther. So, Jey, I believe, has to choose [Gunther]. 'Hey listen, Gunther beat me. Now, I got my opportunity back. Now, I gotta go beat Gunther.' If you choose Cody, now you're ducking Gunther. So, I think that happens," Ray said.

Jey played a major role in Rhodes' historic championship victory at WrestleMania XL. He interfered during the Bloodline Rules Match between Cody and Roman Reigns and was responsible for taking his brother Jimmy Uso out of the equation.

Rhodes has successfully defended the title against top names including Solo Sikoa, Logan Paul, and very recently Kevin Owens. The American Nightmare defeated The Prizefighter in a Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event to retain the gold in his latest defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback