Jey Uso sends a two-word message after suddenly turning heel on WWE RAW

Jey Uso shocked the world on this week's WWE RAW when he turned heel and attacked LA Knight in the closing moments of the episode. The Yeet Man has now dropped a short and sweet message on Instagram following the twist on RAW.Heading into the Monday Night Show, everyone was elated over the prospect of seeing Jey and Jimmy back together. The two opened the night with a memorable segment, where it was also confirmed that they would take on The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.However, as the night progressed, Jey looked increasingly frustrated and even refused to help LA Knight in his match against Reed despite Jimmy's insistence.Even though the World Heavyweight Champion and his brother did come out in the end, things took a turn for the worse when Jey Uso launched an unprovoked attack on Knight by hitting him with a Spear. Jimmy looked beyond stunned over his actions, and so did the crowd, which went silent. The Yeet Man has now broken his silence following the heel turn with a message on his Instagram stories.Check it out below:&quot;IM BACK,&quot; he wrote.Going by the message, it's safe to say Jey Uso has no remorse over his actions and that he could be permanently adopting a darker persona going forward.Could Jey Uso betray his brother Jimmy?Considering Jey has already betrayed one of his closest allies on RAW, it wouldn't be a stretch to say he could be plotting something more heinous down the line. One could only imagine how stunned the wrestling world would be if Jey were to attack his own brother, Jimmy Uso, at Wrestlepalooza 2025 later this month.This could set the stage for Jey Uso slowly finding his way back into the main event scene, this time as a cold-blooded heel. We haven't seen this shade of Jey's character yet on RAW, and there's no doubt he could shine if given the chance.