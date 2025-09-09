  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jey Uso
  • Jey Uso sends a two-word message after suddenly turning heel on WWE RAW

Jey Uso sends a two-word message after suddenly turning heel on WWE RAW

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Sep 09, 2025 04:33 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's YouTube channel)

Jey Uso shocked the world on this week's WWE RAW when he turned heel and attacked LA Knight in the closing moments of the episode. The Yeet Man has now dropped a short and sweet message on Instagram following the twist on RAW.

Ad

Heading into the Monday Night Show, everyone was elated over the prospect of seeing Jey and Jimmy back together. The two opened the night with a memorable segment, where it was also confirmed that they would take on The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

However, as the night progressed, Jey looked increasingly frustrated and even refused to help LA Knight in his match against Reed despite Jimmy's insistence.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Even though the World Heavyweight Champion and his brother did come out in the end, things took a turn for the worse when Jey Uso launched an unprovoked attack on Knight by hitting him with a Spear. Jimmy looked beyond stunned over his actions, and so did the crowd, which went silent. The Yeet Man has now broken his silence following the heel turn with a message on his Instagram stories.

Ad

Check it out below:

"IM BACK," he wrote.
Ad

Going by the message, it's safe to say Jey Uso has no remorse over his actions and that he could be permanently adopting a darker persona going forward.

Could Jey Uso betray his brother Jimmy?

Considering Jey has already betrayed one of his closest allies on RAW, it wouldn't be a stretch to say he could be plotting something more heinous down the line. One could only imagine how stunned the wrestling world would be if Jey were to attack his own brother, Jimmy Uso, at Wrestlepalooza 2025 later this month.

This could set the stage for Jey Uso slowly finding his way back into the main event scene, this time as a cold-blooded heel. We haven't seen this shade of Jey's character yet on RAW, and there's no doubt he could shine if given the chance.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications