Jey Uso sends a two-word message after WWE's last show of 2023

Following WWE's final show of 2023, Jey Uso took to Instagram to send a two-word message.

2023 was a memorable year for Jey, who quit The Bloodline, pinned Roman Reigns, and was betrayed by his brother Jimmy. After jumping ship to Monday Night RAW, he teamed up with Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships once again.

Taking to his Instagram story, Jey sent a two-word message, reacting to his epic entrance from WWE's latest live event in Los Angeles.

"LA YEET," wrote Jey.

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

Teddy Long believes WWE will make major changes to Jey Uso in 2024

Jey Uso broke out as a single star in 2023. Despite being unsuccessful in his attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam, Jey is one of the most popular superstars in the company.

According to WWE legend and former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long, WWE will make major changes to the former Bloodline member.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long stated that there are chances of Jey being repackaged. He believes that WWE will utilize Jey's popularity and will push him as "the guy". Long said:

"I think it's going to happen for Jey Uso. I think that they are going to repackage him and really going to do good things with him. I think he will be 'the guy.'"

After his move to Monday Night RAW, Jey even unsuccessfully challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. He was also part of the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series, teaming up with Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, and Rollins to secure a big win over The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

