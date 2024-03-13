Jey Uso sends a warning to Jimmy Uso after challenging him to a match at WrestleMania 40, appears at WWE legend's promotion

On Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso challenged his brother Jimmy Uso to a WrestleMania showdown.

Taking to Instagram, Jey addressed his challenge to Jimmy from the Reality of Wrestling promotion, owned by Booker T. He also sent a short message aimed at his former tag team partner.

"Wrestlemania 40. Yeet Vs. NoYeet LETS GET IT @realityofwrestling @bookertfivex" wrote Jey

On the Road To WrestleMania XL, Jimmy cost his brother a chance to win the Intercontinental Championship against Gunther. This wasn't the first time Jimmy interfered during a championship match involving his brother, and now Jey has had enough and wants payback.

Jey Uso spoke quite highly of The Bloodline and still considers them as his family

Jey Uso and The Bloodline have had their fair share of issues. However, the former Bloodline member seemingly holds no grudges against his former stablemates.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Jey stated:

“Man, come. We family at the end of the day,” Jey Uso said. “Come. Some of your worst enemies might be in your family, but at the end of the day, we all still a family. So if you out there, I ain’t gonna name drop, but if y’all out there, I like all of our family being here, here, here, here. But at the end of the day, I feel like if we all come to the big leagues, WWE, it’s mind-blowing what could happen,"

He went on to add:

“You know what I’m saying? At least almost ten deep in there, you know? What? Let alone some big hitters. So man, the future is bright. That’s all I’m gonna say. The story keeps evolving. This thing might go another three years, to be honest,”

Jimmy is yet to accept Jey's challenge for WrestleMania 40. However, expect a singles match between The Usos on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

