Jey Uso sends a wholesome message to his son after his latest victory on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Jey Uso took to social media to send a wholesome message to his son. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the 38-year-old star was victorious over Ilja Dragunov in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

The Yeet Master handed Dragunov his first loss on the main roster. The Mad Dragon was victorious over Ricochet in the first round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

Taking to Instagram, Jey posted a video of his son, who was in attendance for the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. He also sent a short message dedicated to his son.

"All I need..#KOTR #YEET," Jey Uso shared.

Check out Jey's Instagram post below:

The Yeet Master will now face Gunther in the semifinals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, which will be held on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Jey Uso made an interesting revelation about WWE WrestleMania XL

Jey Uso recently made an interesting revelation about the main event match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on Night Two of WWE WrestleMania XL.

While speaking with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail, The Yeet Master opened up about his spot from Night Two of The Show of Shows when he hit Jimmy Uso with a Spear off the entrance ramp. He also discussed The Undertaker's appearance, stating it was his "favorite part."

"I didn't even know what was going down. They told me, this is your part, here's what you're going to do. I'm like, 'Alright, cool, I get to spear my brother off the stage, cool.' I'm so concentrated on my spot, then I don't know what's going down, then they tell me the rest of what's happening. I made sure after I did what I did to hurry up and kind of get to the back so I could continue watching the match, because I automatically turned into a fan again. I think it was the best main event in WrestleMania ever. My favorite part might have been when Undertaker popped up," Jey Uso said. [H/T Daily Mail]

What the future has in store for the former Bloodline member remains to be seen.

