Jey Uso shares interesting revelation about WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE RAW star Jey Uso has made a surprising admission about the main event of WrestleMania XL. Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Rhodes finally finished his story at WWE WrestleMania XL but got some help along the way. Jey Uso, John Cena, and The Undertaker all interfered on his behalf to help combat The Bloodline. The Undertaker delivered a Chokeslam to The Rock, and The American Nightmare planted Roman Reigns with three Cross Rhodes in a row moments later to capture the title.

Speaking with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail, Jey Uso revealed that he did not know what was going to happen after he Speared Jimmy Uso off the entrance ramp. He shared that he watched the rest of the match like a fan backstage, and his favorite moment was when The Undertaker showed up.

"I didn't even know what was going down. They told me, this is your part, here's what you're going to do. I'm like, 'Alright, cool, I get to spear my brother off the stage, cool'. I'm so concentrated on my spot, then I don't know what's going down, then they tell me the rest of what's happening. I made sure after I did what I did to hurry up and kind of get to the back so I could continue watching the match, because I automatically turned into a fan again. I think it was the best main event in WrestleMania ever. My favorite part might have been when Undertaker popped up," said Uso. [H/T: Daily Mail]

WWE Hall of Famer shares honest review of Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania

Jey Uso defeated Jimmy Uso during Night 1 of WrestleMania XL in a match that was not well received by many wrestling fans. Main Event Jey recently shared that there was a timing issue during the show and he felt like he let the fans down.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Teddy Long shared his thoughts on the match at WWE WrestleMania XL. Long didn't think there was anything wrong with the match and wondered what people were talking about.

"I just didn't see anything wrong. I don't know what people are really talking about. I mean, what do you want the guys to do?" [From 04:02 – 04:08]

Jey Uso defeated Ilja Dragunov in the second round of the King of the Ring tournament last night on WWE RAW. He will now be facing Gunther next week to determine which star will be heading to the finals of the tournament at WWE King and Queen of the Ring on May 25.

