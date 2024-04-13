Jey Uso set to face former Bloodline ally on WWE RAW

Jey Uso has been thriving as a singles star in WWE since breaking away from The Bloodline a few months ago. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion will be in action on RAW next week, this time against one of his former faction's allies.

The Bloodline ruled over WWE for a long time, with The Usos and Roman Reigns walking around with multiple titles around their waists. During that time, the faction worked together with The Judgment Day for a brief period. However, a lot has changed since then, with Jey no longer associated with the SmackDown faction.

Main Event Jey Uso has been at odds with The Judgment Day since coming over to RAW. He will face Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash Premium Live Rvent in France. Ahead of the huge title match, the former Bloodline member will take on Damian Priest's tag team partner Finn Balor on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

Jey Uso wants to reunite with The Bloodline in WWE

Jey Uso quit The Bloodline and SmackDown after his elder brother cost him The Tribal Combat match for The Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. The younger Uce got his revenge at WrestleMania when he defeated Jimmy in a singles match.

While they may be at odds right now, Jey recently stated his desire to reunite with his family once again, this time as good guys.

"WWE is my family, right. So with that said, I feel like right now, everybody, we bodied The Bloodline. All in all though, I would like for us to come back together, but as a healed up family. We fighting right now. All families fight, but I want us to come back as the good guys one time and see how works."

The seeds for the reunion were planted on SmackDown last night, where Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso with the help of Tama Tonga. The Enforcer also seems to be going against Roman Reigns, as he stopped Paul Heyman from calling The Tribal Chief.

