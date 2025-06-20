Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Gunther, and others appear in huge WWE announcement

Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Gunther, and several other WWE stars have now appeared in a huge announcement. Many other stars were also there.

WWE recently announced that the RAW after SummerSlam will take place at the Barclays Center in New York. This show will be held immediately after The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The Barclays Center arena X/Twitter account also confirmed it and named the stars expected to appear at the show. Gunther, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Penta, and Seth Rollins were all featured in the announcement, appearing in the picture.

Heading into the event, nothing is certain as to who will be holding the title. Jey Uso lost the title and is looking to get it back once again by winning the King of the Ring tournament. The star won by defeating Bronson Reed, Rusev, and Sheamus in the first round of the tournament. Now, he's heading into the match against Cody Rhodes next.

If he wins against The American Nightmare, he will then face the winner of the match between Sami Zayn and Randy Orton, and finally, the winner of that bout will challenge for either the WWE or the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins has the chance to win it all by cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

