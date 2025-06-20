  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Gunther, and others appear in huge WWE announcement

Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Gunther, and others appear in huge WWE announcement

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jun 20, 2025 03:50 GMT
The star was among the top names (Credit: WWE.com)
The star was among the top names (Credit: WWE.com)

Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Gunther, and several other WWE stars have now appeared in a huge announcement. Many other stars were also there.

Ad

WWE recently announced that the RAW after SummerSlam will take place at the Barclays Center in New York. This show will be held immediately after The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The Barclays Center arena X/Twitter account also confirmed it and named the stars expected to appear at the show. Gunther, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Penta, and Seth Rollins were all featured in the announcement, appearing in the picture.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Heading into the event, nothing is certain as to who will be holding the title. Jey Uso lost the title and is looking to get it back once again by winning the King of the Ring tournament. The star won by defeating Bronson Reed, Rusev, and Sheamus in the first round of the tournament. Now, he's heading into the match against Cody Rhodes next.

If he wins against The American Nightmare, he will then face the winner of the match between Sami Zayn and Randy Orton, and finally, the winner of that bout will challenge for either the WWE or the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins has the chance to win it all by cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications