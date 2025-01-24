Jey Uso shared 2-word 'update' ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Jey Uso recently took to social media to share a two-word update ahead of this week's Friday Night SmackDown. The Yeet Master is all set to wrestle in a high-profile match after the upcoming episode of the blue show.

On last week's RAW, Jey Uso challenged Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. It was later revealed that the two would face each other at Saturday Night's Main Event. On this week's RAW, the two stars once again went into a war of words. This time, The Ring General took multiple shots at Jey and his family members.

However, The Yeet Master promised that he would dethrone the Imperium leader, before highlighting that he had been in a main event of WrestleMania, unlike his opponent. This statement did not sit well with Gunther and he started attacking Jey Uso. However, the latter stood his ground.

Trending

'Main Event' Jey Uso recently took to his Instagram Stories to upload a clip of his workout session. In his post, The OG Bloodline member sent a two-word message, highlighting that he was working out late at night, possibly in anticipation of his WWE Saturday Night's Main Event clash.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

"LATE ONE [fire emoji]," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of Uso's Instagram Story below:

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran believes Jey Uso winning against Gunther will be "a game changer"

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer said that if Jey Uso managed to dethrone Gunther as the World Heavyweight Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event it would be a game-changer.

Dreamer also mentioned that The Yeet Master is one of the biggest babyfaces of the Stamford-based promotion at the moment:

"What is going to happen if Jey Uso loses another [high-profile match]? Does that hurt Jey Uso? If Gunther loses the World Title, and Jey Uso is the champion, man, that's a game changer. Would they risk doing that at Saturday Night's Main Event? Listen, Saturday Night's Main Event did massive ratings before, which you want to have — Jey Uso as your new champion. He is perhaps your biggest babyface," Tommy Dreamer said.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Jey Uso's clash against Gunther.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback