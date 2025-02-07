  • home icon
  Jey Uso shares an emotional post on social media ahead of WWE SmackDown

Jey Uso shares an emotional post on social media ahead of WWE SmackDown

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 07, 2025 13:17 GMT
Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble (Image via WWE.com)
Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble (Image credits: WWE.com)

Jey Uso has taken to social media to share an emotional post following his historic Royal Rumble victory. He is scheduled to be on WWE SmackDown tonight.

The Yeet Master shocked the entire world last Saturday when he eliminated John Cena to win the 30-man Rumble match. He wasn't the favorite going into the bout, but it was a dream come true moment for him. Main Event Jey hasn't officially challenged anyone yet to a World Title in the main event of WrestleMania 41. It could be Gunther or his former tag team partner Cody Rhodes.

Jey Uso posted a short clip on Instagram of him spending time with his son. It also shows him and his son hugging after Uso won the 2025 Royal Rumble match:

"Amazing. Our Turn!! #Royalrumble2025 #WrestlemaniaMainEventJeyUso #YEET," he wrote in the caption of his post.

Check it out below:

Jey Uso's son also wants to become a WWE Superstar

Main Event Jey comes from a rich family of wrestling. His brothers Jimmy and Solo Sikoa and other family members like Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns currently compete in WWE.

It seems like another Bloodline family member is interested in stepping into the squared circle. Jey Uso told Daniel Cormier that his youngest son wants to join the pro-wrestling juggernaut in the future and be like Dominik Mysterio.

"He loves this, man. He wants to be like me. He wants to be like Dom and Rey Mysterio, second father and son tag team champion. ‘Dad, how be the wrestler?’ I'm like, '18.' He's like, 'Five more years,'" Jey said.

Watch the full video below:

Jey unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday Night's Main Event. If he challenges The Ring General at WrestleMania 41, there's a chance he could be successful. However, it'll be more interesting if he chooses Cody Rhodes, especially after what both of them have been through together.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
