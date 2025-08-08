  • home icon
  • WWE
  Jey Uso Shares Heartwarming Out of Character Moment With Fan

Jey Uso Shares Heartwarming Out of Character Moment With Fan

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 08, 2025 04:08 GMT
Jey Uso
Jey Uso is a former World Heavyweight Champion (source: WWE's X account)

Jey Uso is one of the most popular stars on the WWE roster. Hence, he has many fans who want to meet him.

The YEET Master's rise in WWE over the past year and a half has been astronomical. After breaking free from his tag team with his brother Jimmy Uso, Jey has been on the receiving end of a massive singles push, which led to him winning the World Heavyweight Championship earlier this year.

Jey Uso is arguably one of the most popular WWE stars on the current roster, and his popularity is especially evident during his entrance when the entire WWE Universe Yeets along with him. He is also the only wrestler to get an encore entrance every time he comes out for his matches.

"This is Liam, said he wanted one thing from me, Follow him on Instagram.😏," Jey wrote.

Check out his post below:

Jey Uso issued an emotional statement after SummerSlam

At SummerSlam 2025, Jey Uso teamed up with his cousin Roman Reigns to face the team of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. After a hard-fought match, Jey and Roman ended up winning.

At the SummerSlam post-show press conference, Jey spoke about how he became complacent during his run as World Heavyweight Champion, which was shown on WWE Unreal. The star said he's working to get back to the top of the mountain again.

"There's a saying, man. It's easy to get to the top, but it's hard to stay there. I got a little comfortable, Uce. I'm not gonna lie. I wasn't feeling myself, started letting the gas off. I wasn't hungry. Somebody had to tell me that. And when I watched that, you know, running it back, I was like, let me get back to the drawing board. Let's tighten the scre*s up. Let's get it right. I had no idea they would show that. I'm glad they showed it. Not everything is perfect. Sometimes you gotta get up and go to work." [From 24:24 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso can become world champion again.

Edited by Neda Ali
