Jey Uso shares a photo with current Bloodline member and his wife

Jey Uso took to social media to share a photo with his brother and current Bloodline member, Jimmy Uso. The duo was seen alongside Jimmy's wife, Naomi.

The Usos are former multi-time tag team champions. In 2023, their reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions came to an end, courtesy of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who defeated the two men in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

On Instagram, Jey shared a photo with Jimmy and Naomi as the three WWE stars expressed their support for The San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII.

Check out the screengrab of Jey Uso's Instagram story below:

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso are open to a singles match against each other

The Usos recently crossed paths during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The real-life brothers have admitted that they are open to a singles match against one another.

Speaking in an interview with TNT Sports, Jimmy stated that he and his brother never pitched the idea of a split.

Jimmy said:

"We never pitched a split. This naturally, organically happened. If [Jey] is the one right now, let’s go—Vice versa. What’s kept us wanting to be a tag team has put us here today. We’ve been so, ‘we’re going to be the best damn tag team in the world,’ which we are. Now we also have a chance to be the best damn singles champion ever."

Jey added:

"Before our career is done. That’s our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It’s like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy." [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen if The Usos face each other in a singles match at WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso facing each other at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comment section below.

