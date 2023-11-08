Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso to fight before their planned WrestleMania 40 clash? Analyzing the possibility

Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso is a match that fans are eagerly awaiting, but WWE might cut their waiting time short. However, with how the storylines, feuds, and events of the company are playing out, both men could meet inside the ring but with other superstars present.

Instead of Wrestlemania, Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso may happen at Survivor Series, but with a twist. It was already announced that the latter would team with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn against The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh in a WarGames match. Only four superstars were announced for each team, and there is always room for one more.

Jimmy could inject himself into the feud between both groups, especially since The Bloodline already has a partnership with The Judgment Day. While the latter group is still considering the offer, Cody's team could introduce a new member to their team. In this way, Judgment Day would be forced to add Jimmy to theirs.

If the above scenario occurs, both men could have a staredown and tease about the singles match for WrestleMania 40. This way, the feud between them could already kick-off but still have room for changes or additions along the way.

Jimmy Uso vs Jey Usos: Did the real-life brothers want to split?

Jimmy betrayed Jey at SummerSlam 2023

The Usos previously claimed that their dream match was to face each other at WrestleMania. While they have dreamt about being enemies, they are also not too keen about splitting up.

While talking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport in July 2023, Jimmy Uso shared that they never pitched a split. However, if it happened organically, they were open to it. He also noted that since they already become "the best tag team," they would have a chance to prove themselves as solo competitors.

"We never pitched a split. This naturally, organically happened. If Jey is the one right now, let’s go, and Vice versa. What’s kept us wanting to be a tag team has put us here today. We’ve been so, ‘we’re going to be the best damn tag team in the world,’ which we are. Now we also have a chance to be the best damn singles champion ever." (H/T Fightful)

Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso: What are WWE's reported thoughts about the brother vs brother match?

As per WrestleVotes, WWE is interested in Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso. However, they are hesitant to set it up with how long the booking will go if it takes place at WrestleMania.

Survivor Series 2023 will take place on November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

