Jey Uso shares rare personal update ahead of WWE SmackDown

RAW Superstar Jey Uso shared a rare personal update ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The veteran will be in action during the Men's Royal Rumble Match at the premium live event tomorrow night in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ahead of WWE SmackDown, the former Intercontinental Champion took to his Instagram story to share a rare personal update. Main Event Jey posted a video of himself doing boxing training with his son.

"Mits before our signing tho," Jey wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of Jey Uso's Instagram story below:

Uso shared a personal video on social media [Image credit: Screenshot from Jey Uso's Instagram story]

Jey Uso challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend but could not defeat The Ring General. However, Main Event Jey cut a passionate promo this past Monday night on RAW and claimed that he knows he can defeat the Austrian. The 39-year-old added that he was planning on winning the Men's Royal Rumble this weekend to earn another major title shot at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Former WWE writer criticizes Jey Uso's entrance on RAW

Former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo recently took the company to task for Jey Uso's lengthy entrances on WWE television.

Uso came to the ring with popular rapper Quavo this past Monday night and the entrance took several minutes. Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that fans were getting bored with the overly long entrances and suggested that some possibly even change the channel.

"I swear, I think his entrance tonight, I think that was a world record. I think that was the longest entrance in the history of professional wrestling. They're not getting it. People at home are bored with that. I've said it a million times, if you're there, it's one thing. If you're home you're changing the channel and you're gonna come back when the action is taking place," said Russo. [From 19:44 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

Jey Uso held the Intercontinental Championship for 27 days last year before dropping it back to Bron Breakker. Only time will tell if Uso can win the Men's Royal Rumble Match tomorrow night and go on to challenge for a major title at WWE WrestleMania 41 later this year.

