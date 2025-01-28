"People at home are bored with that" - Ex-WWE writer fires shots at Jey Uso for "longest entrance" on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not impressed with Jey Uso 'yeeting' his way to the ring. The OG Bloodline member was on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Main Event Jey Uso had a tough weekend as he lost a narrow encounter against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, Jey was undeterred as he showed up for RAW this week. He marched down to the ring with rap artist Quavo and announced himself for the Men's Royal Rumble match.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo slammed WWE for Jey's lengthy entrance. He pointed out that it was possibly one of the longest entrances he had ever seen. The veteran writer mentioned that the fans in attendance might have enjoyed it, but viewers at home changed the channel and waited for it to finish.

"I swear, I think his entrance tonight, I think that was a world record. I think that was the longest entrance in the history of professional wrestling. They're not getting it. People at home are bored with that. I've said it a million times, if you're there, it's one thing. If you're home you're changing the channel and you're gonna come back when the action is taking place." [From 19:44 onwards]

Jey Uso will be up against stiff competition in the Rumble match as he rubs shoulders against megastars such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, and Drew McIntyre.

It will be interesting to see if Jey emerges as the ultimate underdog and goes on to win the high-stakes bout this year.

