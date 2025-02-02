Jey Uso shares unseen backstage footage with Jimmy Uso moments after winning the Royal Rumble; sends bold message

Jey Uso shared unseen footage of Jimmy Uso congratulating him moments after the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Jey emerged victorious, winning his first-ever Royal Rumble Match by last eliminating John Cena.

Jimmy entered the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match at #10 but was eliminated by Jacob Fatu. Meanwhile, Jey went all the way and even got three eliminations, taking out The Cenation Leader, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

On social media, Jey shared a video of him embracing his brother moments after winning the Royal Rumble. Jimmy hugged his brother backstage, as Jey also promised to carry the company on his back.

Check out the heartfelt moment between Jey Uso and Jimmy below:

Last year at WrestleMania XL, The Usos faced off in a first-ever singles match, with Jey Uso coming out on top. A few months later, The Usos reunited for the first time since Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother in 2023. Jimmy and Jey teamed up with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2024, reuniting the OG Bloodline.

Jey revealed that he will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 unless a major title change occurs on the Road to 'Mania. The 39-year-old superstar has already failed to dethrone The Ring General, and it remains to be seen if he can win the title at The Show of Shows.

