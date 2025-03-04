Jey Uso shows off war wounds after being jumped on WWE RAW

Jey Uso is set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, it seems The Yeet Master will have a rocky road to overcome before taking on The Ring General in Las Vegas next month.

The World Heavyweight Champion promised Uso that he would make sure that the OG Bloodline member's Road to WrestleMania would be hell. Jey came to the aid of Otis and Akira Tozawa last night on RAW and got the better of Gunther for a while before Grayson Waller and Austin Theory jumped him, and some of their punches appeared to leave their mark on Uso, which can be seen on the image he shared on his Instagram.

Gunther was then able to take advantage and lock in a sleeper hold from behind to send a message to Uso again.

Jey Uso is showing off his bruises [Photo credit: Uso's Instagram story]

Theory took him down and hit him several times on the left side of his face, and he seems to have left his mark. Next week on RAW, Uso will be able to get some revenge when he takes on Grayson Waller at Madison Square Garden.

Since Gunther has already warned Uso of what he will put him through on the Road to WrestleMania, it's likely he will also be there and could interfere in the match.

Will Jey Uso make it to WrestleMania 41?

Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble match last month and has a right to main event WrestleMania. He was able to overcome his family and walk away to join RAW alone while also defeating his own brother at WrestleMania last year.

Uso has already overcome so much in WWE that Gunther shouldn't be seen as a challenge for him. He has also been in the ring with The Ring General numerous times over the past few years and got close to defeating him.

Following their last encounter at Saturday Night's Main Event in January 2025, The YEET Master noted that he believes he can beat the World Heavyweight Champion.

It's also worth noting that Sami Zayn was the man who ended Gunther's Intercontinental Championship reign last year at WrestleMania, so Jey Uso could get some tips from his long-time friend on how he was able to overcome The Ring General if he needs to.

