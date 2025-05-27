Jey Uso silences 37-year-old record-breaking star on RAW

"Main Event" Jey Uso had a brief back-and-forth promo exchange with an upcoming opponent, who just so happens to be a 37-year-old record-breaking superstar.
Jey Uso was about to start promoting his Money in the Bank tag team match, but Gunther swooped in and interrupted. The Ring General is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.
He told him that since he's supposed to be the captain of a ship, Jey Uso has great qualities as a friend, but has terrible qualities as a Champion. Gunther told Jey that being a World Champion doesn't come naturally to him. He criticized Jey for not having the chops, vowing to dethrone him in two weeks so he can show him how a Champion carries himself.
Jey completely silenced Gunther by vowing to make him tap out again.
In response to Gunther's comments that he needs to be selfish, Jey proudly stated that he has friends and family to take care of, and holds a great deal of pride in being able to be there for them, as well as to be there for the fans.
Even in a backstage segment earlier, Jey told Sami Zayn that if Seth Rollins' faction tried anything funny, he would have their back.
The World Heavyweight Champion will defend his title against Gunther two nights after Money in the Bank 2025.