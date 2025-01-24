Jey Uso spotted in public with long-term rival as both superstars are seen out of character

Jey Uso was seen alongside his long-term rival and the man who ended his reign as the WWE Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker. Main Event Jey incidentally also won the same title by defeating the same opponent in 2024.

Last year, Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker to win the Intercontinental Championship, ending the latter's first reign as champion. The 27-year-old had defeated Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2024 to win the title in the first place. Jey's win marked his first singles title in WWE. But, after a brief 27-day title reign, the OG Bloodline member lost the rematch to Breakker, who became a two-time champion on the October 21 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Taking to his Instagram story recently Breakker shared an interesting video of him working out with Jey as they appeared in public together, seemingly breaking character. The veteran superstar spotted the Intercontinental Champion during his bench press at a gym.

Bron Breakker previously opened up about working with Jey Uso

Bron Breakker spoke highly of Jey Uso and discussed working with him on WWE television.

During an interview on Ringside Fest, the 27-year-old superstar stated that he enjoyed working with Jey. He even briefly opened up about his character development. Breakker said:

"I mean, it's great. I'm really enjoying it, man. We've wrestled all over the place. I did a tour in the UK. It's been really fun, man. I've enjoyed it. It comes with great responsibility though, and I think it's going to be a great opportunity for me to go on a nice run and have some character development here and work with some great names and superstars. Obviously, working with Jey [Uso] was great."

Bron Breakker and Jey Uso will feature in marquee matches at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Jey will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, as he remains on his quest to win his first-ever World Title. Meanwhile, Breakker has the tough task of defeating Sheamus, who will get another opportunity to win the one belt he has never held in his career.

