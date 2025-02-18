Jey Uso stole "Yeet" from former WWE champion, he claims

Jey Uso pulled off one of the biggest shockers in WWE history by winning the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match, eliminating John Cena at the end. The Yeet Master punched his ticket to the WrestleMania 41 main event, and he opted to face World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Logan Paul has now made a huge claim regarding Jey.

Since Jey Uso turned babyface and embarked on a singles run on Monday Night RAW, he has become one of the most popular names in the company. Whenever he makes his entrance, the entire crowd goes wild, chanting the “Yeet” catchphrase.

Main Event Jey made the “Yeet” catchphrase popular in the Stamford-based promotion. However, former United States Champion Logan Paul recently claimed that he came up with the popular term on social media long before Jey 'stole' it from him.

Logan Paul posted a trailer for the upcoming episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast featuring Michael Cole on his social media accounts. The video featured fascinating snippets from their interaction. At one point, The Maverick told Cole that he was the "Original Yeet." Paul also attached footage from his old music video, where he used the catchphrase.

“I was the original Yeet, by the way,” Logan Paul said. “So did Jey steal it from you?” Cole questioned. “Yes, and I am sending him a cease and desist,” Paul replied.

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer feels WWE should add a stipulation to Gunther vs. Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41

On a recent episode of Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer expressed his desire to see Jey Uso vs. Gunther inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 41. The ECW legend explained why the World Heavyweight Title bout needed a stipulation.

"Do they dare make this a Hell in a Cell match to main event WrestleMania? I want this match to be a gimmick match because I've already seen it. I don't need a stipulation just because it's, 'Hey, I won the world title.' You have to stack the odds against Jey so much to get the people to say, 'We love him, we want to see him win, we want this match to be unpredictable.' Do you put Gunther in a Hell in a Cell?" Dreamer said.

With the WrestleMania 41 match card taking shape, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Jey and The Ring General.

