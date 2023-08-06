Jey Uso subtly hinted at the controversial finish of title match against Roman Reigns a month before SummerSlam, WWE fans claim

The WWE Universe was stunned to see Jimmy Uso betray his brother, Jey Uso, at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, some fans believe the duo had hinted at the controversial finish in an interview last month.

Jey challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and his Tribal Chiefdom. The latter had plenty of help from Solo Sikoa, but Jey came close to picking up a win on multiple occasions.

The match's closing moments, however, saw a shocking twist as Jimmy Uso returned and betrayed his brother. He prevented Jey from defeating Reigns and indirectly helped the latter retain his gold.

While Jimmy's betrayal could have several potential reasons, many are convinced it will eventually lead to a massive WrestleMania match between the two brothers.

A clip from their interview with Ariel Helwani recently resurfaced on social media, where Jey Uso said facing Jimmy at WrestleMania was his dream match. Fans believe WWE held onto the idea and laid the groundwork at SummerSlam with Jimmy's betrayal, and thus, think this is where The Usos hinted at the title bout's finish.

WWE on TNT Sports @wweontnt



"Me vs Him at WrestleMania! It will be like back in the living room. From day one. I want my dad to be in there as well."



Fancy putting on the stripes, @TheREALRIKISHI?



@arielhelwani x pic.twitter.com/Fb92Crhkfe The dream for @WWEUsos?"Me vs Him at WrestleMania! It will be like back in the living room. From day one. I want my dad to be in there as well."Fancy putting on the stripes, @TheREALRIKISHI?@arielhelwani x #MITB

Many in the WWE Universe are convinced that the two will lock horns at the Grandest Stage of Them All but argue that the turn was rushed. Here's what fans had to say about Jey Uso potentially facing his brother, Jimmy, at WrestleMania next year:

Kam @KamKamanga #SummerSlam twitter.com/PrimeGodly/sta… They literally Told y'all This was Coming...and Y'all still acting surprised

Noah @Hurd50Noah @PrimeGodly The only concern. How the hell are they gonna build this to wrestlemania. It’s months and months away

Fernando Vera @Ic3Evaa As soon as Jimmy was "Taken out" it became so obvious. I just don't really appreciate how hey got there. twitter.com/Skip2MyJays/st…

Internn @RealityInternn Unless they go the Rey Mysterio/Dom route… how they going to get this to Mania lol twitter.com/skip2myjays/st…

Many in the WWE Universe also believe that Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso may lock horns in a match at Payback 2023. Most fans are pleased for The Usos and feel their hopes for a brother vs. brother rivalry explain the controversial finish to the main event of SummerSlam.

Jey Uso on facing Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania after SummerSlam

During an interview last month, Jey Uso confessed his hopes of facing Jimmy Uso in his dream match at WrestleMania. Reigns' former Right Hand Man said he wants his entire family to run the thing and his father, Rikishi, to be involved too. He was quoted as saying:

"Before our career is done. That's our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It's like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy." [H/T Fightful]

Fans will have to wait until SmackDown after SummerSlam to hear from Jimmy Uso and potentially Roman Reigns. While The Tribal Chief and Jey may take some time off, Jimmy could address the WWE Universe and explain his betrayal the next time he appears on television.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here