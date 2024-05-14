Jey Uso takes a massive shot at Jimmy Uso ahead of his major WWE match

WWE Superstar Jey Uso recently took a significant shot at his twin brother Jimmy Uso following the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

On this week's edition of the red brand, Jey clashed with Ilja Dragunov in the King of the Ring tournament, showcasing incredible skills inside the squared circle. The hard-fought match culminated in Jey's favor as he secured victory by pinning Dragunov after executing the Uso Splash. Main Event Jey Uso will now face Gunther, who advanced after defeating Kofi Kingston on WWE RAW.

After the show, WWE's official Twitter account posted a digital exclusive interview where Jey Uso discussed his upcoming match against The Ring General. The 38-year-old mentioned that he nearly defeated Gunther last time they faced off but highlighted Jimmy Uso's interference as the reason for his loss.

Jey then aimed a pointed remark at his twin brother, referring to him as "Jealous Jim" and urging Jimmy to stay out of his business.

"To be honest Jackie yo, I had him beat. I had Gunther beat for the Intercontinental Championship but Jim[Jimmy Uso] got involved. So we're gonna run it back Uce. Big Jim, you know what I'm saying. Yeah big brother Jim, jealous Jim is what I call him but hey guess what Uce? Jealous Jim, you wanna roll up again? You've been out for a little bit but please come back, you gonna get this work too Uce. Keep your nose out of my business Uce," he said.

Main Event Jey Uso added confidently that he would defeat Gunther next week to qualify for the finals.

"Back to the Ring General, Gunther, hey bro, it's me and you in semi finals right here. Alright! Next week, I don't know what city we at but Main Event Jey Uso gonna be in there, if you know what I'm talking about. Yeet!" he added. [1:04 - 1:40]

Ilja Dragunov said he did not feel any shame losing to Jey Uso on WWE RAW

In a WWE digital exclusive interview, Ilja Dragunov said it was frustrating for him but he did not feel any shame after losing to Main Event Jey Uso.

"I mean, what should I say? It’s so frustrating, it is. But where is actually the shame to lose to the man the ‘Main Event’, right? All I know right now, I’m tired, I’m in pain, but the beauty of it is that in already very dangerous in this ring. But when I’m pain, I’m an entire monster," said Dragunov.

It will be intriguing to see who emerges victorious between Jey Uso and Gunther next week in the King of the Ring tournament.

