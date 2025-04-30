Jey Uso teases bringing another real-life Bloodline member to team with him in WWE

Several real-life Bloodline members are currently active stars in WWE. World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso recently teased eventually bringing another family member to form a tag team with him in the Stamford-based company.
The 39-year-old star is one of the most popular superstars in the promotion today. He recently defeated Gunther to win his first-ever World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, Jey's father, Hall of Famer Rikishi, was also a legendary superstar. In a recent interview with Stephanie McMahon on Stephanie's Places, the former Bloodline member addressed his son's interest in following in his family's footsteps.
As they discussed their family's legacy in the business, McMahon asked all members of The Bloodline if any of their children were interested in pursuing a wrestling career. Jey raised his hand, disclosing that his son believes they could tag together in WWE like Rey and Dominik Mysterio earlier in Dirty Dom's career:
"Yeah, mine's does [express interest]. He's, da*n it. He's like, 'Dad, you and me could be like Dom Mysterio and Rey Mysterio,'" he said.
Jey and Jimmy Uso's father wanted to name them after WWE legends
On the same episode of Stephanie's Places, Jey and Jimmy Uso, whose birth names are Joshua and Jonathan, respectively, revealed that their father, Hall of Famer Rikishi, wanted to name them Afa and Sika after their uncles, The Wild Samoans.
Nevertheless, Jimmy and Jey's mother firmly refused her husband's suggestion, as Jimmy told Stephanie McMahon:
"True story, my dad was about to name us Afa and Sika," Jey said. "My mom said, 'You will not name my twins Afa and Sika,'" Jimmy added.
Sika and Afa sadly passed away last year, within two months of each other. Following Afa's passing, Rikishi paid tribute to the WWE Hall of Famers with a video he posted on X.
