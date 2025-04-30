Rikishi almost named Jey and Jimmy Uso after massive WWE legends; his wife refused

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi initially wanted to name his twins, Jimmy and Jey Uso, after two wrestling legends. The current World Heavyweight Champion disclosed that his mother refused.

Stephanie McMahon interviewed The Bloodline on a recent episode of Stephanie McMahon's show, Stephanie's Places. They discussed their upbringing and family ties. One of the stories The Usos brought up was when their father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, wanted to name them Afa and Sika after the legendary Samoan tag team. The Wild Samoans held the WWE World Tag Team Title on three occasions and entered the Hall of Fame in 2007. Sika is also Roman Reigns' father.

Despite their legendary status in the wrestling business, Jimmy revealed that his mother refused his father's idea to name him and his twin after The Wild Samoans.

"True story, my dad was about to name us Afa and Sika," Jey said. "My mom said, 'You will not name my twins Afa and Sika,'" Jimmy added.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi wants Jacob Fatu to challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Title

After having significant success as a tag team wrestler, Jey Uso has become one of the most popular singles competitors in WWE today. Earlier this month, the 39-year-old captured the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career by defeating Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, Jey's father disclosed that he is proud of his son's accomplishment. Meanwhile, he suggested that he defend the championship against his cousin, Jacob Fatu.

"A real exciting match I feel would be Jacob Fatu. [And Jacob already has a victory on him.] See, that already sparks interest to fans, right? It's not just cuz they're family, but, you know, behind the scenes, like, you know, we know they can dance and have a hell of a match, right? Which the world will be able to have access to see it and, you know, become reality, right?" Rikishi said.

It would be interesting to see what the future holds for Jey and Jimmy Uso in their singles runs.

