Jey Uso teases HUGE character change before his title match at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Jey Uso dropped a massive hint about a potential major shift in his persona. He made this claim ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

The OG Bloodline member has been a top babyface in the company, driving merchandise, ticket, and toy sales. Since Jey Uso's Men's Royal Rumble victory in February, his popularity has exploded, with fans "YEETing" during his entrances across arenas.

The 39-year-old Samoan star is scheduled to lock horns with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title tonight on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Ring General already holds a dominant 3-0 record over his rival in singles encounters. However, Jey Uso has vowed to win the World Heavyweight Championship for his family this weekend.

Ad

Trending

During an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, the former Intercontinental Champion said that he hoped for another tag team stint alongside his brother, Jimmy Uso. Jey Uso also noted his ambition to have another run as a heel character after "this YEET thing."

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

"I do want to do one more tag run with my brother [Jimmy]. I would like to do one more heel run after this YEET thing," he said. [H/T: PWMania]

Ad

Ad

Major WWE star predicts the result of Jey Uso vs. Gunther at WrestleMania 41

Dominik Mysterio recently shared his bold prediction for the upcoming world title match between The YEET Master and The Ring General. The Judgment Day star discussed this in a video shared by WWE on its YouTube channel.

The Latino Cheat stated that he did not feel that Jey Uso had been ''world champion material lately'' and claimed that Gunther would secure a big win tonight.

Ad

"I don't feel like he [Jey Uso] has been world champion material lately. Look at him; he just let his brother [Jimmy Uso] get beat up on TV. He was bleeding all over the place; he couldn't even rip his... what was it? A little zip tie. Crazy! So, I'm gonna have to go with The Ring General," Dom said.

Ad

Ad

For those unaware, Dirty Dom will wrestle Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

It remains to be seen if Mysterio and Uso will emerge as champions in their respective matches at The Showcase of The Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More