Jey Uso teases unfinished business with major WWE star

Jey Uso has fought to the top of WWE RAW since coming over in September, but it looks like he still has unfinished business elsewhere in the company.

The Bloodline officially formed in July 2021, and went on to rule WWE despite tension in the storylines, and additions. At one point, Jey's feud with leader Roman Reigns was a highlight of the Bloodline Civil War. Jey vs. Roman took place at WWE SummerSlam, with Reigns putting his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Tribal Chiefdom on the line. Jimmy Uso turned on his brother, and this led to Jey quitting the company until Cody Rhodes brought him to RAW in September.

Jey took to his Instagram Story today and shared a post from the official WWE Instagram account, asking fans to name the best rivalry of 2023. The RAW Superstar chose the photo that showed The Head of the Table approaching him with the Ula Fala to crown him the new Tribal Chief.

Screenshot of Jey Uso's post on Instagram Stories

The post does not include a caption, but many fans see this as Main Event Jey declaring that he has unfinished business with the Tribal Chief and the rest of The Bloodline.

Jey has worked one SmackDown TV match since coming to RAW in September. His last non-RAW TV singles match was the Tribal Combat loss to Reigns.

Wrestling legend does not see Jey Uso winning WWE Royal Rumble

The December 18 RAW featured Jey Uso defeating Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser. The match went just over ten minutes, and saw Main Event Jey get his first televised singles win on WWE RAW. In fact, this was his first WWE TV singles win since defeating Solo Sikoa on August 4, the night before SummerSlam.

There has been a lot of speculation on Uso possibly winning the 2024 Royal Rumble as a route to potentially challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter disagreed with the idea. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter said Uso was "murdered" by Kaiser in their recent match.

"I don't see that. When Jey Uso was on RAW last night... It was a good match. But Main Event Jey Uso, to me, did not seem like 'Main Event' Jey Uso. He got murdered in a lot of that match. He really did. I don't see him as a choice for the rumble," Apter said. [11:00 onwards]

Jey has not announced his entry in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match as of this writing, but he's expected to be confirmed soon. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are the only official WWE Superstar entrants as of now.

