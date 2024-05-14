Jey Uso should not be in title matches right now, former WWE star says

Jey Uso has become one of WWE's most popular singles competitors since leaving The Bloodline. Ryback, one of Uso's former opponents, believes the creative team needs to change how the RAW star is booked.

On May 4, Uso unsuccessfully challenged Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash France. He has also failed to win title matches against Austin Theory, Gunther, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins over the last year.

The Big Guy said on his Ryback TV show that Uso deserves more credit for becoming a success on his own. He also questioned why WWE's decision-makers keep booking him to lose title bouts:

"Why is he [Jey Uso] put into a championship match and then derailed? Just keep him out of it. Just keep his momentum going, and then when the trigger, when you're ready to pull it, pull it. That's the natural organic thing, but I hate [Jey Uso losing world title matches]. He's over. You've gotta capitalize on that momentum if you wanna take a guy to a next level," Ryback stated. [1:34:59 – 1:35:15]

Uso moved on from his loss to Priest by defeating Finn Balor in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. On May 13, he recorded another win over Ilja Dragunov to advance to the semi-final stage.

Ryback addresses Jey Uso's popularity

In late 2012 and early 2013, Ryback was widely viewed as one of WWE's top babyfaces before his post-WrestleMania 29 heel turn.

More than a decade on, The Big Guy thinks Jey Uso's crowd reactions have even surpassed Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes:

"The crowd has already given their approval for him, if anybody hasn't noticed," Ryback continued. "He's the guy right now. I would say his reactions are probably louder than Cody's." [1:35:16 – 1:35:24]

On May 20, Uso will face Gunther in a King of the Ring semi-final on RAW. The winner of the tournament will be crowned at King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia on May 25.

What do you make of Jey Uso's booking? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

