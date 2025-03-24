  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Jey Uso has unfortunate accident on RAW; Pat McAfee shares message

Jey Uso has unfortunate accident on RAW; Pat McAfee shares message

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 24, 2025 21:27 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: SonyLiv Streaming)
(Picture Courtesy: SonyLiv Streaming)

Jey Uso had an unfortunate accident on RAW that proved quite costly. Pat McAfee, who was at ringside on commentary, shared a message regarding that as well.

Ad

This week on RAW, Jey Uso reunited with his brother Jimmy as a tag team after over 630 days - teaming up together for the first time in a televised match since Money in the Bank 2023. They would defeat A-Town Down Under and it didn't look like they were separated for even a day.

However, in the post-match attack by Gunther, Jey Uso ended up slipping, and Pat McAfee made a comment about it by stating that Jey needs to stop slipping.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Jey needs to stop slipping," Pat said.
Ad

This was, of course, a reference to the botch made last week where Jey got caught on the top rope when doing an over-the-top-rope suicide dive. Not only this, but Jimmy Uso "corrected" that mistake for his brother a few days later on SmackDown by performing a perfect dive over the top rope.

Even Gunther later took to X/Twitter to take a shot at Jey for his slip.

Jimmy had a talk with his brother backstage and let him know if he couldn't get it together in his head, he wouldn't be able to beat Gunther. He lit a fire under his brother.

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी