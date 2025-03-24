Jey Uso has unfortunate accident on RAW; Pat McAfee shares message

Jey Uso had an unfortunate accident on RAW that proved quite costly. Pat McAfee, who was at ringside on commentary, shared a message regarding that as well.

This week on RAW, Jey Uso reunited with his brother Jimmy as a tag team after over 630 days - teaming up together for the first time in a televised match since Money in the Bank 2023. They would defeat A-Town Down Under and it didn't look like they were separated for even a day.

However, in the post-match attack by Gunther, Jey Uso ended up slipping, and Pat McAfee made a comment about it by stating that Jey needs to stop slipping.

"Jey needs to stop slipping," Pat said.

This was, of course, a reference to the botch made last week where Jey got caught on the top rope when doing an over-the-top-rope suicide dive. Not only this, but Jimmy Uso "corrected" that mistake for his brother a few days later on SmackDown by performing a perfect dive over the top rope.

Even Gunther later took to X/Twitter to take a shot at Jey for his slip.

Jimmy had a talk with his brother backstage and let him know if he couldn't get it together in his head, he wouldn't be able to beat Gunther. He lit a fire under his brother.

