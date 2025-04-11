Jey Uso vs Gunther’s spot on the WrestleMania 41 card predicted by WWE veteran

Gunther will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. While the match is big due to a World Title being on the line, there is no clarity on where it will be placed on the card. A WWE veteran recently shared his thoughts about the same.

At WrestleMania 41, Night 1 will be main evented by the triple threat match between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. Night 2, on the other hand, will most likely witness the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena as the Main Event.

In such a scenario, WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer explained where fans can expect to see the match between Gunther and Jey placed. During an episode of Busted Open, the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion said:

"Opening match, or as high as it could go, Semi main even Jey Uso. The highest it could go is semi." [1:48 onwards]

You can check what Tommy Dreamer said in the video below:

Ex-WWE employee said Gunther vs Jey Uso opening WrestleMania 41 would be a slap in Jey Uso's face

Ex-WWE employee Tommy Carlucci was recently present on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast. During this podcast, Carlucci discussed the idea of Gunther vs Jey potentially opening WrestleMania 41. He said it would be a slap in Jey's face.

Carlucci said:

"If it's the first match, that's a slap in the face to Jey big time. It cannot be the first match, Yeeting, going crazy. It's just a whole respect factor just starting the show like that and you were the main event and now you're not the main event, that's a big slap, dude." [17:39 - 17:53]

You can check what Tommy Carlucci said in the video below:

After Jey won the 2025 Royal Rumble, commentator Michael Cole said the Yeet Master would main event WrestleMania. However, it will be interesting to see where WWE places the match between Gunther and Jey Uso at The Show of Shows.

