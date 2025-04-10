Potential WWE decision would be a slap in the face to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, says ex-employee

Jey Uso is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently discussed the possibility of the match opening the first night of the Show of Shows.

Ad

The former Bloodline member won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble to earn his shot at The Ring General's title. Although the Royal Rumble winner usually main events WrestleMania, Uso will seemingly not headline this year's Grandest Stage of Them All. Instead, Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins was announced to close the first night of the Showcase of the Immortals. Meanwhile, John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes is set to main event the second night.

Ad

Trending

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Carlucci discussed Uso and Gunther potentially kicking off WrestleMania. He claimed it would be a slap in the challenger's face:

"If it's the first match, that's a slap in the face to Jey big time. It cannot be the first match, Yeeting, going crazy. It's just a whole respect factor just starting the show like that and you were the main event and now you're not the main event, that's a big slap, dude," he said. [17:39 - 17:53]

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Ad

Ex-WWE star thinks Jey Uso will have a short World Heavyweight Title reign

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, former superstar Matt Morgan discussed the upcoming clash between Gunther and Jey Uso. He predicted that the latter would beat The Ring General to capture the title at WrestleMania 41.

However, Morgan disclosed that he believes Uso's championship reign would not be long:

Ad

"I will argue I'm worried what happens once he gets it done, becomes champion. I have a feeling it will not be a long title reign. I'm not saying it as a hater, I'm saying it because WWE did not do enough of a job of building his context wide enough," he said.

Ad

It would be interesting to see if Jey Uso would indeed leave Las Vegas with the World Heavyweight Championship.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More