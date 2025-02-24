Unfortunate prediction about Jey Uso's future after facing Gunther at WrestleMania made by ex-WWE star

Gunther has only been pinned twice since his arrival on the WWE main roster. Although wrestling veteran Matt Morgan claimed that Jey Uso would end the Austrian star's World Heavyweight Championship reign, he made an unfortunate prediction about the OG Bloodline member's future afterwards.

Jey Uso entered the Men's Royal Rumble earlier this month at number 20. He eliminated three superstars, including John Cena, to win the match and earn himself a world championship shot at WrestleMania. The former Bloodline member later announced that he would challenge The Ring General at this year's Show of Shows. The 6'2" RAW star has had three previous matches against Gunther. However, he lost them all.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Morgan criticized WWE's booking of Uso heading into WrestleMania 41. While he predicted that the 39-year-old would dethrone Gunther at The Showcase of The Immortals, the wrestling veteran wondered about the former tag champion's future after getting the job done:

"I know it sounds crazy, they [WWE] did not do enough of a job to build Jey Uso going into WrestleMania. He's obviously gonna be beating Gunther. There's no question about that. But then my question is: 'Then what?'" Morgan said.

The TNA legend pointed out that because WWE did not build Uso's character properly, he believes the RAW star's World Heavyweight Championship reign would not be a long one:

"Because Jey Uso is one of those very rare situations that we all get around a babyface on the climb, a babyface on the chase, chasing the title. We love doing it. And that's why we've seen the crescendo in his Yeet and all his other cr*p, in his entrances, in his matches, and everybody believing in him because we wanna see him get it done, but I will argue I'm worried what happens once he gets it done, becomes champion. I have a feeling it will not be a long title reign. I'm not saying it as a hater, I'm saying it because WWE did not do enough of a job of building his context wide enough." [1:08:29 - 1:09:29]

Jey Uso won't main-event WrestleMania, says WWE veteran

On an episode of The Coach & Bro Show, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman predicted that Jey Uso would not main-event WrestleMania 41 despite that being one of the previlages the Royal Rumble winner supposedly gets.

Instead, the 51-year-old veteran claimed the former Intercontinental Champion's match against Gunther could kick off one of the two WrestleMania nights:

"I don't think he's gonna be a part of the main event even though that's what it's supposed to be when you win the Royal Rumble because I've always said if you start a show off and everybody is Yeeting, that's an incredible look," he said.

It would be interesting to see if Jey Uso would indeed win his first world championship at this year's Show of Shows.

