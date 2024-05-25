Jey Uso on whether Vince McMahon didn't allow him and 8-time WWE champion to cut promos

Jey Uso has become WWE's biggest face on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania XL. However, there was a time when The Usos hardly spoke. Main Event Jey recently addressed whether he and Jimmy Uso were not allowed to cut promos.

Over a decade ago, The Usos debuted alongside Tamina as a dominant force on WWE's roster. However, Jey and eight-time WWE champion [RAW Tag Team Champion (three) and SmackDown Tag Team Champion (five)] Jimmy Uso were not vocal at the time and mainly focused on improving inside the ring before they developed new layers as on-screen characters.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, the host pointed out that Brian Gewirtz mentioned Vince McMahon didn't allow the twins to cut a promo. Jey Uso responded to the claims and explained how he improved his mic work in the promotion.

"I kind of heard something like that [Vince McMahon not wanting The Usos to cut a promo]. That's crazy because probably at that time I was still green too on the microphone, and it just took repetition and repetition and also having [Paul] Heyman with you. The cool part about them [Tommy] Dreamer was that they never put a ceiling on us. They were like, 'Go out there and talk and say it like how you talk, like, how all you guys talk out together!' It'll come off organically and naturally, and it is now," said Uso. (From 5:45 to 6:50)

The Usos' legendary WWE run started under Vince McMahon's old regime

Jimmy and Jey Uso kickstarted their stints in the Stamford-based promotion under the leadership of Vince McMahon in 2010. The duo established themselves as a major tag team during the mid-2010s, capturing the Tag Team Title on multiple instances.

After the Pandemic Era, Roman Reigns elevated The Usos, as he joined hands with Paul Heyman to become The Tribal Chief. Moreover, they created The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown and dominated the brand for close to four years.

The Usos went on a roll in the Stamford-based promotion after they defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Jimmy and Jey Uso broke several records during their reigns as champions.

The duo became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions in May 2022 following their win over RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle).

The duo remained RAW Tag Team Champions for 316 days and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions for a record-breaking 622 days. However, The Uso's record-breaking reign eventually ended under Triple H's era when Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated them in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One.

It will be interesting to see if The Usos reunite again in the future.

