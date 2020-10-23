Jey Uso unexpectedly found himself in a spot where he was competing for the Universal Championship. With his brother Jimmy Uso out until early 2021, it would normally mean an extended hiatus for the other partner as well.

Instead, Roman Reigns becoming the Universal Champion completely shook things up. It also allowed WWE to go with a family storyline that unexpectedly became a big hit.

Jey Uso himself admitted that their feud was supposed to be a one-off for Clash of Champions 2020, but given how over it got and the organic response to it, WWE rightly chose to run back the match.

What's interesting is the fact that nobody expects Jey Uso to win, but the excitement lies in how Roman Reigns could brutalize his cousin worse than he did at Clash of Champions 2020.

There's no denying that Paul Heyman has been a large driving force behind Roman Reigns' recent success as well. Speaking to the Gorilla Position podcast, Jey Uso revealed what he thinks of Paul Heyman and revealed that he would like to be under his wing as well (H/T Wrestlingnews.co):

“When Paul Heyman is in the mix, you know it’s going to be lit. When I wasn’t even a part of this and I saw Roman come back and Heyman was sitting with him, as a fan I was like yea. That man is a creative genius too. That’s why he is still in the game for so long. I would love for him to manage us one day too.”

How could Paul Heyman manage Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso?

Paul Heyman seems to reserve his services for big superstars and sometimes, superstars who WWE felt had potential. While it didn't always work out, there's no denying that the pairing with Roman Reigns has been Paul Heyman's best alliance since Brock Lesnar.

There's no sign of Brock Lesnar around, but if Jey Uso truly wants to be under Paul Heyman's wing, then the best option would be to be a part of a Samoan faction alongside Roman Reigns.