Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match to earn a title match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he may not make it to WrestleMania at all and WWE may take the decision to pull him from the match and give that bout to someone else.

NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter was on this week's edition of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk. They talked about several things, but one of the things they spoke about was Jey's title match at WrestleMania. Apter felt that the star was not going to make it to WrestleMania at all.

He felt that Jey was going to be ruled out of the match due to an attack, and John Cena would replace him in that world title match. This match being on the card would then let CM Punk face Cody Rhodes in the bout that fans want to see.

"Fans want to see CM Punk against Cody Rhodes. Jey Uso has announced that he is going to go for the world championship against Gunther, and I've been saying this on a lot of shows. I don't know if Jey Uso is going to get to WrestleMania, with all these attacks that are going on with him. I don't know. I think John Cena might wind up with Gunther somehow, and Ithink CM Punk goes with Cody Rhodes, because that's the match that everybody wants to see." (1:46 - 2:23)

Whether this ends up happening or not, remains to be seen.

