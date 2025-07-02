Jey Uso on WWE veteran: "He ugly, though"

WWE Superstar Jey Uso had a hilarious answer when asked to share his thoughts on Wade Barrett. The former World Heavyweight Champion hilariously called the veteran "ugly" while answering WWE trivia questions.

Ad

Wade Barrett is one of the most respected veterans in the industry today. There was a time back in the day when he was the most hated villain in WWE. Unfortunately, he never won the big one and was relegated to the mid-card following The Nexus' feud with John Cena.

Jey Uso recently answered a bunch of questions as part of a WWE trivia game. He was asked to name the original leader of The Nexus. The former Bloodline member was quick to name Wade Barrett. He was then asked to tell more about Barrett.

Ad

Trending

Here's what he said:

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

"That's my dawg man. That's day 1 right there! He ugly, though." [0:38-0:41]

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rikishi's angry rant on Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Title loss

Jey recently lost the World Heavyweight Title to Gunther after a brief run that lasted just 51 days. WWE Hall of Famer and Jey's father, Rikishi, wasn't happy at all over the result and had the following to say on his Off The Top podcast:

"Fifty-one days for this champion. Are we talking about a kid that, 16 plus years, that put in work? We're talking about a kid that, combined with his brother, merchandise sales through the roof as a tag team? Now, breaks off in a single competitor - if you can tell me that anybody else is selling any merchandise higher than 'Yeet,' I want you to tell me, by all means." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Ad

Ad

Jey Uso has had an incredible year so far, and Rikishi's rant didn't sit well with the WWE Universe. Many fans believe the veteran will never be satisfied, no matter how many pushes his son receives.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Fatu's quotes!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action