Jey Uso on WWE veteran: "He ugly, though"

WWE Superstar Jey Uso had a hilarious answer when asked to share his thoughts on Wade Barrett. The former World Heavyweight Champion hilariously called the veteran "ugly" while answering WWE trivia questions.
Wade Barrett is one of the most respected veterans in the industry today. There was a time back in the day when he was the most hated villain in WWE. Unfortunately, he never won the big one and was relegated to the mid-card following The Nexus' feud with John Cena.
Jey Uso recently answered a bunch of questions as part of a WWE trivia game. He was asked to name the original leader of The Nexus. The former Bloodline member was quick to name Wade Barrett. He was then asked to tell more about Barrett.
Here's what he said:
"That's my dawg man. That's day 1 right there! He ugly, though." [0:38-0:41]
Rikishi's angry rant on Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Title loss
Jey recently lost the World Heavyweight Title to Gunther after a brief run that lasted just 51 days. WWE Hall of Famer and Jey's father, Rikishi, wasn't happy at all over the result and had the following to say on his Off The Top podcast:
"Fifty-one days for this champion. Are we talking about a kid that, 16 plus years, that put in work? We're talking about a kid that, combined with his brother, merchandise sales through the roof as a tag team? Now, breaks off in a single competitor - if you can tell me that anybody else is selling any merchandise higher than 'Yeet,' I want you to tell me, by all means." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]
Jey Uso has had an incredible year so far, and Rikishi's rant didn't sit well with the WWE Universe. Many fans believe the veteran will never be satisfied, no matter how many pushes his son receives.
A top WWE star is missing in action