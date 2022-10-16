"Where were you motherf**kers a minute ago" – Former manager discusses huge flaw with Brock Lesnar segment on RAW 

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Brock Lesnar's return to Monday Night RAW this past week.

The Beast appeared on the season premiere of RAW and squared off with Bobby Lashley. Lesnar addressed the United States Champion before attacking him with successive F5s. Brock then synched in the Kimura Lock before leaving the arena.

On the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran pointed out that no one came to Lashley's aid when he was being decimated by Lesnar. He stated that some WWE officials did come out after the break but weren't there when the US champ needed some intervention.

"So yes he was surprised by Brock Lesnar. That attack, he didn't know it was coming. And besides, the fact that we found out Bobby has no friends, nobody gives a s**t about him, and didn't come to help him. Then, they go to break and they come back from the break and now the referees are checking on him. About five or six of them. Where were you motherf**kers a minute ago when I needed you, right?" [From 0:01 - 0:25]

Brock Lesnar will be on RAW this week

Brock's attack cost Lashley the United States Championship as he lost the singles encounter against Seth Rollins immediately thereafter. After the brutal loss, Bobby Lashley was in a backstage segment with a WWE correspondent.

The All Mighty mentioned that he would deal with Seth "Freakin" Rollins later and issued a challenge to Brock Lesnar to show up next week so that the two men could settle their differences face-to-face.

Since then, WWE has confirmed on their website that The Beast has accepted Lashley's challenge and will be appearing on the upcoming episode of RAW.

