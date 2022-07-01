"That's how good he was" - Former WWE personality claims John Cena would've been a top heel in an alternate universe

Throughout his WWE career, John Cena has been regarded as one of the most popular babyfaces of all time. Jim Cornette recently claimed that the 16-time World Champion could've been equally successful as a heel.

During the early stages of his career, Cena worked as the "Dr. of Thuganomics." In the gimmick, the star portrayed the character of a heelish, arrogant rapper who challenged those higher than him on the card. This persona is a memorable one for many who watched WWE during the Ruthless Aggression era.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette claimed that Cena's character at at the start of his career indicated that he would've been a top heel. He briefly discussed Cena's work as the Dr. of Thuganomics and praised him for the gimmick. Cornette said:

"In an alternate universe, John Cena would have been a cocky, robe wearing, long tight wearing, bumping incredible promo heel that you pushed to the top and fed him babyfaces because he would be there like a Ray Stevens in California, in my opinion. That's how good he was at that stage of that game." [3:47-4:12]

Vince Russo recently praised WWE for allowing several superstars to interact with John Cena

In the aftermath of John Cena's return to WWE on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Vince Russo praised the company's decision to utilize the multi-time world champion by having him interact with numerous superstars.

Russo claimed that the company did a good job highlighting their stars, by having them interact with Cena. He said:

"Yeah, I mean, everybody was getting the 'Cena rub.' I mean, that's smart. I would do the same thing. You've got him there for a night. Give everybody the Cena rub, and that's what they tried to do. So, I don't have a problem with them doing that whatsoever."

On this week's episode of Monday night RAW, Cena interacted with the likes of Seth Rollins and Theory. The 45-year-old also addressed the WWE Universe in a heartfelt promo.

Cena also stated that he wasn't sure when he would return to in-ring action. His last match was at SummerSlam 2021 when he challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

