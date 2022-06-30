"That's smart" – Vince Russo gives WWE props for one thing they did with John Cena on RAW (Exclusive)

John Cena lightened the mood in and around WWE with a memorable return on the latest Monday Night RAW episode. The Cenation Leader interacted with other roster members en route to the ring to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company.

While reviewing the show on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo supported WWE's decision to have many wrestlers get the "Cena rub" on RAW. It's a known fact that a talent's stock improves by being in the 16-time world champion's presence.

Russo felt it was brilliant on WWE's part to utilize John Cena to highlight other stars, as he explained below while breaking down RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone:

"Yeah, I mean, everybody was getting the 'Cena rub.' I mean, that's smart. I would do the same thing. You've got him there for a night," explained Vince Russo. "Give everybody the Cena rub, and that's what they tried to do. So, I don't have a problem with them doing that whatsoever." (from 18:20 to 18:46)

Vince Russo feels WWE Superstars need something more than a "John Cena rub" to get over

Despite releasing several wrestlers as part of its budget cuts, WWE still has a stacked roster. Vince Russo believes that very few from the active lineup can become more prominent superstars in the current setup of WWE.

For an aspiring WWE superstar, Achieving long-term success in Vince McMahon's world depends on the booking and how the promotion presents a talent to the audience.

Vince Russo said that beyond being associated with top names like John Cena, wrestlers needed creative backing to make significant strides in WWE:

"But, you know, bro, 90 % of this roster, you're not going to get them over because they've got the Cena rub," Russo added. "It takes a lot more than that, but that's what they were attempting to do, and I can't say I blame them for that, bro." (from 18:47 to 19:00)

Did you check what Vince Russo had to say about John Cena's on-screen relationship with Vince McMahon? The former WWE writer revealed how it might affect the Franchise Player's brand, and you can read more on that right here.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far