"That would be stupid" - Jim Cornette on what Cody Rhodes must have in his WWE contract

Jim Cornette feels that Cody Rhodes should have a no-cut deal in his contract with WWE.

Rhodes recently announced that he will not be signing a new contract with AEW, and has been linked with a return to WWE. Reports suggested that the former TNT Champion would be filming segments at the Performance Center this past weekend.

Jim Cornette feels that Cody Rhodes should only sign a WWE contract with a no-cut clause, which means that he will not be released from his contract. While speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the pro wrestling legend feels it would be "stupid" for Rhodes to agree to a huge contract without a no-cut clause in it.

"You know, honestly, Cody is going to get this money that he's agreed to with WWE and I would assume that he has a not-cut deal with WWE or that would be insanity," said Cornette. (From 21:50 to 22:05)

Cornette then added:

"So, if it's all about money and fu*king Cody wants to take a deal with the WWE, he has to eliminate the 90-day clause or else why is he just signing a three-month contract? That would be stupid." (22:19 to 22:35)

Vince McMahon is reportedly against no-cut clauses in Superstars' contracts.

Jim Cornette on Cody Rhodes' position in WWE

Cornette thinks that Rhodes will be in an upper mid-card position in Vince McMahon's company, but may not be in a position to beat the likes of Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar.

"I think Cody's gonna be a very well paid upper mid-card guy because they want the information, and they want the visual, the optic, but also they're gonna want to get to work on the card," said Cornette.

Rhodes' last match in the company came in May 2016, just a few days before he asked for his release.

