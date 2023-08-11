Jim Cornette comments on recent botch involving LA Knight and 12-time WWE champion

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette commented on a recent botch involving LA Knight and 12-time champion Sheamus on SmackDown.

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Knight and Sheamus went into a bout against each other. Even though The Celtic Warrior is a fan favorite, the whole crowd was chanting for Knight to win. The match ended with the former Million Dollar Champion taking the win over Sheamus.

However, during their bout, a major botch happened. When Sheamus was on top of the turnbuckle, and Knight tried to jump up, both superstars were left in an awkward situation as neither Knight nor Sheamus could control themselves.

Jim Cornette recently spoke about the botch on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran manager was asked whose fault it was. He said that it was a team effort and ropes can be dodgy sometimes, so we can't say it was a 'fault' by either of them.

"Well, it was a group effort because you can't even say 'fault.' LA Knight running from the middle of the ring and leaping up to the top rope. Those ropes are f**king dodgy and that's why it's an impressive move when he nails it but at some point, you ain't gonna quite get it and he had both feet on the top rope... but then Sheamus was trying to get his feet under him so they could go any way and his f**king right foot slipped off the middle turnbuckle." [3:01 - 3:59]

The veteran manager added that both superstars sold it well, and it wasn't as awkward as it could have been.

"Well yeah, they just sold and laid there cause why wouldn't you? See the only other thing worse when you f**k something up if you hop right back up to your feet that just even calls more attention to it." [4:14 - 4:27]

Diamond Dallas Page believes WWE Superstar LA Knight isn't too old

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insights, Diamond Dallas Page praised the 40-year-old and said that LA Knight isn't too old for anything and he is at the right place at the right time.

"That guy, he ain’t too old for nothing. He is at the right time at the right place and I pray for him that they see it, because he deserves it," DDP said about LA Knight.

Knight is finally getting wins as he recently won the Battle Royal at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

