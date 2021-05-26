WWE legend on John Cena's possible reaction to zombies at WestleMania Backlash

Pro-wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on how John Cena would react to WWE using zombies at the WrestleMania Backlash event.

The Lumberjack match pitting The Miz against Damian Priest at WrestleMania Backlash was changed to a Zombie Lumberjack match. Both The Miz and John Morrison were eaten alive by the zombies in the end.

The unusual presentation was met with tons of criticism from pro-wrestling fans on Twitter. A fan asked Jim Cornette how John Cena would react to WWE going overboard with the zombie stuff at WrestleMania Backlash and here's what he had to say:

Well if it was John from 2001 he would probably be rolling his eyes. But I'm pretty sure he's used to all the tomfoolery they get into up there at this point.

Just because it's been a part of his life for a while I don't think he gives a s**t how necessarily the wrestling business is doing these days. Or you know probably thinks he's gonna come back and save it single-handedly. So I don't think John's a guy that's gonna be upset over the zombies.

John Cena hasn't wrestled in WWE since his outing with The Fiend at WrestleMania 36

John Cena's last WWE match took place at WrestleMania 36 last year. He battled The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House match that was nowhere close to a traditional wrestling match.

The cinematic presentation saw The Fiend playing mind games with John Cena and forcing him to travel through a bunch of dream sequences that highlighted notable moments from his career. The match received praise from many fans but it also had its fair share of critics.

I had such a blast creating zombies with @fracturedfx for @WWE and @netflix #ArmyoftheDead. I had so much fun transforming @JakeAtlas_ into a snarling undead monster for the ring! pic.twitter.com/k3KgGvOjPB — Keaghlan Ashley (@KeaghlanAshley) May 18, 2021

WWE legend Batista starred in the zombie movie "Army Of The Dead" which was the official sponsor for WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

WWE promoted the movie at the pay-per-view and decided to incorporate zombies in the Lumberjack match between The Miz and Damian Priest.

Fans were not one bit happy over what transpired and Batista later told a fan to complain to Vince McMahon as he had nothing to do with it.

What did you make of the zombies at Wrestlemania Backlash? Do you think John Cena would get back in a WWE ring any time soon? Sound off in the comment section below!