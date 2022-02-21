Jim Cornette on if Kevin Owens is the right opponent for Stone Cold Steve Austin

Kevin Owens is the perfect opponent for Stone Cold Steve Austin's reported return to the WWE ring, as per Jim Cornette. The pro wrestling legend believes that Owens is the perfect foil for The Texas Rattlesnake and one of the only superstars on the current WWE roster who is a good for a feud with Austin.

Reports suggest that Stone Cold Steve Austin could make a stunning return to the WWE ring at WrestleMania 38. The legendary pro wrestler was always expected to be involved in this year's WrestleMania in some way, which is set to take place in his home state of Texas.

On the recent Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette opined on Owens being the rumored opponent for Austin and why he is a better fit than other current WWE Superstars, like Bobby Lashley:

"If it was a match against one of his old rivals, then you'd have the problem of both of them being the same age. Or if it was a match against one of the top guys of today - can you see Steve Austin against Bobby Lashley? Austin would turn that down not because he would think Lashley would hurt him but because they couldn't have, physically, the kind of match that Steve Austin would have with a guy like Bobby Lashley - and to have to take the things and give the things. But with Owens, he can be Dick the Bruiser if he wants to be."

Cornette continued:

"A lot of smoke and mirrors, the right moves in the right place, the promos will more than accomplish the mission of building it up, and you can see Steve Austin coming back to shut up a weasly, young whipper snapper's fu*king smart ass mouth. That's why I think it makes perfect sense. And probably he's one of the only guys - Owens - that's at a level you can get by with it and still fills those other parts." (From 3:30 to 4:42)

Cornette believes that Austin will have a lot of say in the creative direction of his storyline with Owens and have the power to veto ideas that he doesn't like.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's last WrestleMania match was against another WWE legend

Wrestlemaníacos @wrestlemaniacos #49 • "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. The Rock: WrestleMania XIX #49 • "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. The Rock: WrestleMania XIX https://t.co/Vq00uIyExS

The last time Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled in a WWE ring was at WrestleMania 19 in 2003 when he faced off against The Rock.

This was the final swansong of a legendary career, which was unfortunately cut short due to injuries. Austin lost his last match to The People's Champion, 19 years ago at Safeco Field in Seattle.

Incidentally, The Rock is also rumored to return to WWE for one final match at next year's Show of Shows, where he is likely to face his cousin, Roman Reigns.

