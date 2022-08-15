"It's all the same" - Jim Cornette on what needs to change in WWE under Triple H

Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on NXT wrestlers returning to WWE after they were previously released.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the legendary manager and his co-host, Brian Last, discussed some of Triple H's favorite NXT wrestlers being re-hired by the company now that Vince McMahon is no longer the CEO.

Brian stated that people are tuning in to see how stars like Ciampa are going to be used now that Triple H is in charge. He wondered if there should be more effort to present the show as a new version of WWE, and Cornette had an interesting response.

The wrestling veteran suggested that the company sit down and discuss the issues with the product and how to improve it in the weeks ahead. Cornette added that something needs to happen to shake up the show in the upcoming weeks:

"Within the next few weeks, something needs to happen to shake up the show," said Cornette. "Whether they start with RAW or SmackDown, whichever, the formatting, and just the sameness of everything. It's all the same. Everybody does the same things and they talk in the same way. The angles have been overdone, not to the AEW point where literally every single backstage promo ends in some kind of chaos, but most of them do." [06:01-06:35]

The 60-year-old continued and said that WWE doesn't need to change the whole show all at once but needs to do something meaningful with a superstar.

"You don't have to change the whole three hours at one time," Cornette added. "Just do something with somebody meaningful that I don't know looks more like a wrestling program than a game show. And unexpected, and with violence and or realism to it, not a car wreck where somebody is taken to the hospital because we've seen all of those. But just do something different with somebody." [06:57-07:25]

Corey Graves on how WWE has changed under Triple H

In a recent episode of his After the Bell podcast, RAW commentator Corey Graves spoke about the differences he has already seen in the product under Triple H.

Graves stated that he loves cliffhangers, and over the past few weeks, he's having more fun calling RAW because of the element of surprise. He added that he prefers not to have any idea what will happen on the show so he can react as a fan.

The 38-year-old claimed that he gets to react as a fan rather than being the "snarky bad guy announcer."

Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis have all made their return to the company recently. It will be interesting to see if Triple H brings any more released stars back to the promotion.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette that WWE needs to shake things up? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

When using quotes from this article, please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi