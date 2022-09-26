"Looks like a f*cking star now" - Jim Cornette praises WWE star's transformation

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette feels that SmackDown Superstar Madcap Moss looks like a star now when compared to the gimmick he portrayed earlier.

Moss had a change of character in WWE this year when he transitioned to a serious gimmick during his feud with his former partner, Happy Corbin.

The former NXT star faced Solo Sikoa earlier this month on SmackDown for the NXT North American Championship, which he lost.

On the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette reviewed the aforementioned NXT North American Championship match, where he praised Moss' new gimmick and his physique.

"Who, now, except they’re still calling him Madcap Moss, but he looks like a f*cking star now, because they’ve taken that goofy outfit off of him. And he’s jacked, and he looks good, and his athleticism, you can tell he’s [got potential], why they stuck him next to Baron Corbin and that ridiculous gimmick, you know, they have however long it’s been since they started it, that’s how far behind they have put this guy in his wrestling career," said Cornette. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Cornette hoped that WWE would remove the "Madcap" moniker from Moss' ring name in the future.

Madcap Moss has lofty ambitions in WWE

𝗥𝗢𝗖𝗞 𝗕𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗦 @SashaRockBanks Solo Sikoa just completely demolished Ricochet and Madcap Moss in defense for Sami Zayn. #SmackDown Solo Sikoa just completely demolished Ricochet and Madcap Moss in defense for Sami Zayn. #SmackDown https://t.co/Sm1MgBgyLL

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Moss stated that he wants to be the Superstar that will "knock The Bloodline off" their perch.

“At the end of the day, someone needs to knock The Bloodline off. Nothing lasts forever. And in some form or fashion, I would love for Madcap Moss to play a role in that," said Moss.

The former NXT Superstar didn't succeed in defeating the recent addition to The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa when the two faced off on SmackDown a few weeks ago. Sikoa retained his NXT North American Championship after Sami Zayn distracted Moss.

It remains to be seen if Moss gets the opportunity to dethrone The Bloodline in the future.

What would you like to see Madcap Moss do next? Sound off in the comments below.

A former WWE writer rates Triple H's regime a C-. Click here for more details

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far