"He looks like he belongs" - Jim Cornette praises WWE star's segment with John Cena

WWE Superstar Theory looked comfortable in the presence of a legend like John Cena on RAW, says Jim Cornette.

On RAW this week, Theory confronted Cena during the latter's return to WWE. In a promo backstage, he mocked the 16-time world champion and said fans should celebrate him instead of Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect.

On the latest edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the veteran manager praised the backstage segment. The veteran manager felt that the 24-year-old looked like he belonged alongside a legend like John Cena.

"I liked this [the segment] because it gave you look what a guy like Theory looks like in the environment of being nose-to-nose with a main event guy that really over, not like one that's on the roster these days. They gave Theory all the words, all the verbiage, and he gave it to Cena, and made fun of his fu***ng pants, told him, 'I'm the big deal around here now.' He was good, they were nose-to-nose, he's two inches taller than John, got same size arms, and he's 20 years younger, and he looks like he belongs," said Cornette about Theory. [From 34:55 to 35:30]

Cornette commended the promotion's decision to not embarrass Cena or Theory in the segment and said that the segment was worth seeing.

What is next for Theory in WWE?

Theory, who has held the United States Title since April, will defend at the Money in the Bank on July 2.

He will face two-time United States Champion Bobby Lashley at the premium live event.

Recent reports have stated that Theory could face off against Cena at the SummerSlam on July 30, 2022. It will be interesting to see if and when the feud between Theory and Cena will truly kick off.

